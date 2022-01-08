Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 31

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 31 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSE. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.22) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £192.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.79.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.