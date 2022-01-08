Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.