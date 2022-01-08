Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 28,813 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Burgundy Technology Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.94% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

BTAQ stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.