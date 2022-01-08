Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Healthcare Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 5.19% of Healthcare Capital worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter worth $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 537.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,496 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth $6,755,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 251.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

HCCC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

