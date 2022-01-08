Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,905 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OTR Acquisition were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRA. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 1,131.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 487,864 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 51.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 460,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 155,605 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 81.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 142,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

