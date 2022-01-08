Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,870 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

