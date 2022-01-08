Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

BXRX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.