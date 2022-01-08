Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.55.

BAX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

