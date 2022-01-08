Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.86 ($116.88).

ETR:BMW opened at €95.60 ($108.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($109.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

