Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 2,682 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 173,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

