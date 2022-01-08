Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $116,175.52 and approximately $7,099.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

