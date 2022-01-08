Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Increased to €88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

