Benchmark Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $130.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACM Research by 761.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $6,072,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

