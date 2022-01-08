Berenberg Bank Raises Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($53.90) to GBX 4,400 ($59.29) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,100 ($55.25).

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,796 ($51.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,636.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,782.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 3,330 ($44.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($56.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,030.00).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.