Berenberg Bank Raises Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($43.79) to GBX 3,450 ($46.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Keywords Studios to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,177.20 ($42.81).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,746 ($37.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.98. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 2,292 ($30.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($45.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,775.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,824.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,651 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,396.11). Also, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.78) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($94,310.52).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.