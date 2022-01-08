Berenberg Bank Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $19.90 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Ocado Group stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

