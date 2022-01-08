Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 159.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of BLI opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 40.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 114.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 108.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

