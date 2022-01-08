Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 6.7%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 13,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,224,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

BGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,051,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,515,000.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

