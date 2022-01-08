Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

BBY opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

