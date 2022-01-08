Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Up 12.3%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)’s share price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.