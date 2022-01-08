BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 25,228 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

FISV opened at $108.83 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

