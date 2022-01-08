BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,666 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $281.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

