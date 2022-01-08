BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 186,733 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,733 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.