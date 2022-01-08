BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,234 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.