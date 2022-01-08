BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,308 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $24.44 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

