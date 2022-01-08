BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $314.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.