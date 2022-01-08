BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $389,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

