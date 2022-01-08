BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 55,951 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,951 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 290.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 263,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,682 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 146,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 134.4% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.