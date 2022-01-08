BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

