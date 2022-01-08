Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $453.00 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $453.00 or 0.01082958 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.56 billion and approximately $3.45 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.