BinaryX (BNX) One Day Volume Tops $36.72 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $32.99 or 0.00080691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $66.74 million and $36.72 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011065 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.00498038 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.