Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.87 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

