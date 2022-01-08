Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,418,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIOT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

