Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.58

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

