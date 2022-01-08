Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $6.94 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00016494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $52,497.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010773 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 174,476 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.