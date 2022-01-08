BitCore (BTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,166.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $203,166.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,645.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.97 or 0.07611752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00316587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.59 or 0.00918667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00071875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00453447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00263035 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

