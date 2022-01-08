BitMax Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded flat against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

