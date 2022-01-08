BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $298.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

BJRI stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

