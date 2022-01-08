BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $298.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.
BJRI stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.