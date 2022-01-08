BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

BKCC stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

