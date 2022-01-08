BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 158,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,969. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

