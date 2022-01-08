BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $892.27 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $925.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

