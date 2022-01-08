BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 507,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $4,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.