Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s share price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.23). Approximately 2,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($3.15).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.51. The company has a market capitalization of £182.37 million and a PE ratio of 109.55.

In related news, insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($667,095.74).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

