Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Cap of $356,220.20 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $356,220.20 and $789.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

