Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR remained flat at $$0.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,592. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

