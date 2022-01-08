Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWCAU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $3,011,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $4,960,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $10,100,000.

