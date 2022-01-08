Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.95

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $43.15. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 2,305 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

