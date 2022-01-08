Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk REIT to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.38.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$54.42 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$33.79 and a twelve month high of C$57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

