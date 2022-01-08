BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 24,788 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 304.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 0.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFR opened at $135.57 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

