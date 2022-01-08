Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 4,895,147 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

